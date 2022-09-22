PETA Seeks Honour For Raju Srivastava For Delivering Powerful Message Against Horse Cruelty At Weddings

The People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India has written to the union ministry of fisheries, animal husbandry and dairy, requesting to honour the late comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav). The organisation has requested union minister Parshottam Rupala to recognise Raju’s contribution in prohibiting the sale, manufacture, trade, and possession of illegal spiked bits which are used to control horses.

In an August 2021 video for PETA, Srivastava requested people to refrain from using horses at weddings. He had also urged everyone to report the use of spiked bits to the police. It must be noted that Raju’s was produced on the heels of an enforcement drive conducted by Lucknow police in which 70 spiked bits were seized.

The late comedian said in his video, “While we remain blissfully unaware and dance during weddings, the horses that are customarily included in the processions are in a lot of pain because their trainer usually inserts into their mouth a spiked metal object. It wounds the horse, who often bleeds as a result of it. But they are not able to express their agony. PETA has been running a campaign with the Lucknow police, wherein it has urged horse trainers to not use such objects.”

Raju Srivastava Cremation: Family & Friends Bid Final Goodbye; Ahsaan Qureshi & Sunil Pal Arrive

Raju Srivastava’s Post-Mortem Done Through New Technique Virtual Autopsy

Srivastava passed away at the age of 58 on Wednesday in AIIMS Delhi, where he was hospitalised after suffering a heart attack while exercising on August 10. The ace comedian battled for his life for 41 days as he was put on a ventilator after undergoing angioplasty. His final rites were performed today by his family in the national capital.