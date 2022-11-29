Pishachini To Go Off Air On Television On December 23, Show Will Move To Voot App

Colors TV’s Pishachini is all set to go off-air on December 23. The supernatural drama, which featured Nyrra M Banerji, Jiya Shankar, and Harsh Rajput in lead roles, premiered on August 8 this year. It must be noted that the show is bidding adieu to its television viewers in just five months. However, it will continue to air on the channel's OTT platform, Voot.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Nyrra opened up about the news and said, "It was supposed to be a finite show. This is not a new genre for me and I enjoyed doing the stunts. In Divya Drishti, I was fighting a pishachini and in this show, I am playing one. I am glad that the show has struck a chord with the online viewers and it will continue on the channel's online platform. I am not disappointed that the TV journey is getting over because we will still be shooting for it."

On being quizzed about the kind of roles that excite her, the actress added, "I want to do diverse roles. And the fantasy-fiction genre gives me an opportunity to do many things in a show. I enjoy playing a pishachini. It has been a great journey connecting with the entire team and working like a family on the sets."

In the meantime, there is chatter about the show returning with a second season on television but nothing has been confirmed yet. Pishachini, which was set against the backdrop of Bareilly, narrated the story of a girl (actually a Pishachini) named Rani and her quest for revenge on the Rajput family for settling on her land. She eventually decides on casting her evil eye on every member of the family with the intention of capturing their souls.