Pooja Banerjee Goes Old School Way! Writes Love Letter To Husband & Reveals Their Baby's Name

Kumkum Bhagya actress Pooja Banerjee and husband Sandeep Sejwal welcomed baby girl recently. A few days ago, the actress had shared a glimpse of her baby, by sharing a her daughter's fingers wrapped around his hand.

Now, Pooja took the old school way to reveal the baby's name! She penned a love letter to her husband and shared their baby's name is Sana. In her letter she also thanked her husband for being there for all the good and not-so-good decisions that she has taken in her life.

The actress wrote, "Going Old School.... Aaj pehli baar tumhare liye ek letter likh rahi hoon. Sach bolun toh ek book likh sakti hoon!! #SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana's Dad)."

The actress further wrote, "#SmartJodiLetterOfLove. Dear Husband (now Sana's Dad) Thank you for being there for all the good decisions as well as not-so-good decisions that I've taken in my life but the best decision that I've taken is to say YES to you... By Saying YES to you, I've said YES to life and lifelong happiness!! Love Pooja ❤️🧿."

She also shared baby's picture and wrote, "Say Hello 🙋🏻♀️ to Sana S Sejwaal @sanassejwaal our little princess born on 12th of March ❤️🧿 Your tiny feet have filled our home and hearts with immense love ❤️ May your tiny little feet have big footprints in this world... love Mamma & Papa @sandeepsejwal Thank you @falgunikharwaphotography for capturing our Gulabo so beautifully and with utmost care ❤️."

Kumkum Bhagya's Pooja Banerjee & Husband Sandeep Sejwal Welcome A Baby Girl

Latest TRP Ratings: Top 3 Shows Retain Their Places; Dance India Dance Lil Masters Enters Top 10

Isn't she adorable? Pooja's friends from the industry- Yogita Bihani, Sanjay Gagnani, Sahil Anand and others sent love by commenting on her post.