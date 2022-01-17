Pooja Banerjee On Working During Pregnancy: They Asked Why And I Asked Back Why Not? (Exclusive)

Actress Pooja Banerjee who's currently seen as the parallel lead in the hit TV show, Kumkum Bhagya has been making headlines every day after she decided to shoot through her pregnancy. From performing three dance sequences during pregnancy to going swimming, the actress has been embracing the pregnancy phase like no other we've ever seen. Recently, in an exclusive interaction with Filmibeat, we asked her about how she managed to break the general Indian stereotypes attached to women working during pregnancy.

Pooja Banerjee who has spoken openly about working during pregnancy has left people inspired with her strong decisions and unparalleled dedication towards work. Talking about breaking stereotypes, the diva said, "People asked me why I am working at this stage and I told them that I want to and I wish to. They asked me why and I asked back why not? People need to stop stereotyping pregnant women. My mother told me that it's necessary to keep yourself busy during pregnancy, and this way, somehow, the child also learns the importance of the mother in the house. The child understands that their mother has to go out for work."

She further added, "The only question they kept on asking me is why I'm still working. But I'm more than happy to work, and I'm happy that the makers have been so supportive of me throughout. To all those people who have been asking me 'why' I'm working, I'd like to say 'why not'?"

Pooja is currently seen playing the role of Rhea Mehra in Kumkum Bhagya. With her bold decisions and strong-headedness, the actress has left her mark as a truly inspiring public figure. The Bengali beauty is often seen posting fun reels on her gram to give her fans a sneak peek into her daily life. From giving her followers a glimpse of the extra-healthy food, she's been eating, to goofy clips from the shooting sets, the actress loves to keep her fans updated!