Pooja On Bidding Goodbye To Kumkum Bhagya: I Did Shed Tears; Rhea Mehra Will Always Be Close To My Heart

Kumkum Bhagya is one of the top shows on Zee TV. Recently, Pooja Banerjee, who played the role of Rhea Mehra in the show, quit the show as she is expecting her first baby. She had shared a video in which her team bid her goodbye and wrote an emotional note.

Pooja said that although she knew that this day was coming, she wasn't prepared and she was overwhelmed to see the amount of love from everyone. She added that she was in tears as she bid goodbye to them. Pooja also added that her role Rhea Mehra will always be close to her heart.

The actress was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "I knew this day was coming but honestly I wasn't really prepared for it. It's overwhelming to see the amount of love pouring in from everyone on the set and I think my Kumkum Bhagya family has taken more care of me than my own family. (laughs) So, I am honestly thankful to each and every person who gave me the opportunity to play Rhea Mehra. She is a character that will always be very close to my heart."

She said that everyone was upset and sad as she was leaving and it was difficult for her to say goodbye to all. She added that she made sure to thank everyone before leaving.

Kumkum Bhagya: Pooja Banerjee Quits Show; Shares Emotional Post As Team Gives Farewell

TRP Toppers (Online): Anupamaa & Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai At Top 2; Tejasswi's Naagin 6 Makes Smashing Entry

Pooja concluded by saying, "I did shed a couple of tears here and there. Everyone was very upset and sad about me leaving and it was difficult for me to say goodbye to all of them. Being the sweetest people they are, they had a little surprise planned for me to celebrate my last day. We had a cake cutting celebration, we danced a little, everybody was singing, talking, crying. I made sure to thank each one of them before saying goodbye."