Poonam Pandey In Legal Trouble! Charge Sheet Filed Against Her & Sam Bombay By Goa Police For Obscene Video

The
Goa
police
have
filed
a
charge
sheet
against
model-actor
Poonam
Pandey
and
her
estranged
husband
Sam
Bombay
in
connection
with
a
case
of
allegedly
shooting
an
obscene
video
in
the
coastal
state
in
2020.
The
charge
sheet
was
filed
last
week
before
Judicial
Magistrate
First
Class,
Canacona,
under
various
sections
pertaining
to
obscenity,
trespassing
and
circulation
of
obscene
video,
Canacona
police
inspector
Pravin
Gawas
told
PTI
on
Tuesday.
Pandey
and
Bombay
were
in
November
2020
booked
for
allegedly
shooting
the
obscene
video
at
the
state-owned
Chapoli
dam
in
Canacona
area
and
circulating
it
on
social
media
platforms,
the
official
said.
Both
of
them
were
then
arrested
and
later
released
on
bail.
Gawas
said
the
police
recorded
statements
of
39
witnesses,
who
would
be
examined
by
the
court
during
the
case
trial.
Pandey
and
Bombay
have
been
charged
under
various
Indian
Penal
Code
Sections
447
(criminal
trespass),
292,
293
(obscenity)
and
294
(reciting
or
uttering
any
obscene
song
or
words
in
public
place),
as
well
as
provisions
of
the
Indecent
Representation
of
Women
(Prohibition)
Act,
1986
and
the
Information
Technology
Act.