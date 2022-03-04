Poonam Pandey’s Estranged Husband Sam Bombay Says ‘My Wife Has All The Qualities Except Loyalty’

Poonam Pandey is currently seen in Kangana Ranaut's show Lock Upp. The actress has been making headlines with her shocking revelations about her marital life with Sam Bombay. In one of the recent episodes, Poonam claimed that Sam used to assault her physically, sexually and mentally. Well, her statements have indeed become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Amidst all, Poonam Pandey's estranged husband Sam Bombay reacted to her claims in Lock Upp. He stated that Poonam was disloyal to him. In conversation with ETimes TV, Sam said, "There is one problem. My wife has all the qualities except loyalty. So until and unless I get that." He said that he has had many relationships with several celebrities bigger than Poonam Pandey. He further claimed that nobody has accused him of assaulting anyone in the past.

While speaking about her domestic violence allegations against him, Sam Bombay said that people will never believe men. He said, "Let me tell you that she charged me with molestation and sexual assault on our honeymoon. And, this happened within a week of our marriage. An FIR was lodged. A few days later, she called me back and said that molestation is a big word and she had no idea what molestation is. It is beyond my comprehension how one can be charged with molestation on his honeymoon. Later, she took back the charge. As I said, nobody will believe the man; whatever he says doesn't matter."

He further claimed that he has been abused throughout his relationship with Poonam Pandey. He said, "I have been abused throughout my relationship. But 90 per cent of my relationship, she bombed me with love; I have never felt so loved in my life. So to say that I was in an abusive relationship, I disregard that."

Sam also said that he is ready to accept Poonam Pandey again if she comes back. His statements are very shocking and fans are eager to know more about their dynamics with each other.