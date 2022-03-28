Prachi Bansal On Thapki Pyar Ki 2 Going Off-Air; Says ‘I Wish It Had Continued For Some More Time’

As we all know, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 is going off-air next month. Fans are very disappointed with the show bidding adieu to them. A few days ago, Thapki 2's lead actor Aakash Ahuja shared his thoughts about the show going off-air. And now, Prachi Bansal, who had replaced Jigyasa Singh a month ago in the show, feels sad about Thapki Pyar Ki 2's end.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes TV, Prachi Bansal said, "It really makes me sad that the show is going off-air. I wish it had continued for some more time. I don't know the reason behind the show going off. Maybe the story had come to an end and hence the channel decided to take it off-air."

Prachi further stated that she had a lot of pressure on her when she had joined the show. She also got closer to her co-stars, but sadly, she won't be getting much time to spend with them. Let us tell you, Prachi will be shooting her last scene tomorrow.

While speaking about the same, Prachi Bansal said, "I haven't got the time to audition for other roles as of now. Tomorrow is the last day of our shoot. So maybe after that, I will start looking for my next project. I have always waited to get a good role and this time too, I will wait for that good opportunity to come my way."

Talking about the show, Thapki Pyar Ki 2 also stars Jaya Bhattacharya, Rachana Mistry, Arup Pal, Rudra Kaushish, Shital Antani and others in key roles.