Pranali Rathod Says Her Favourite Co-Star Is Harshad Chopda; Reveals Who Is Most-Adored Person On YRKKH Sets

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the most popular shows on television. The lead actors of the show Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda are winning hearts with their amazing performance and are most-loved jodis on television. The duo is also hitting the headlines for their bond with each other and with other co-stars in Ravivaar With Star Parivaar. Recently, Pranali spoke about her favourite co-star and revealed whi is most-adored person on YRKKH sets.

Talking about her favourite co-star, Pranali was quoted by Tellychakkar as saying, "Well, I would say it's Harshad, I have been with him for the longest time and this journey has been absolutely amazing."

When asked, who she thinks is most-adored person on Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai sets, she said, "It's me, jokes apart, all of them are adorable so cannot take one name."

About what is she planning to explore on Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, she said that she had already tried everything that the show has to offer- singing and even did a stunt to propose Abhimanyu. She added that whatever the show gives her to do- dancing and doing more fun activities, she will be up for it. She added that she is thoroughly enjoying her time on the show.

Meanwhile, in YRKKH, Akshara (Pranali) is having tough time as Anisha (Abhi's sister) died and the blame is on her brother Kairav. Abhi's family has been blaming her as well for the same and since she believes her brother, she is supporting her brother. As per latest spoiler, the show will take a leap, post which, Akshara and Abhi will part ways and it is being said that Akshara will be living with Dr Kunal.