Pratik Sehajpal Gets Angry & Tries To Walk Out Of Tu Laut Aa Event When Kashika Kapoor Opens Up On Controversy

Bigg Boss 15 contestant Pratik Sehajpal has been grabbing everyone's attention with his sweet gesture towards paparazzi and fans. However, the actor recently left everyone surprised with his behaviour at the press conference of his latest song 'Tu Laut Aa'. Let us tell you, 'Tu Laut Aa' song featuring Pratik Sehajpal and Kashika Kapoor has been released and it has become a hot topic of discussion on social media.

Notably, Pratik Sehajpal has allegedly been overshadowed by his co-star Kashika Kapoor in the song 'Tu Laut Aa'. His fans also claimed that his scenes have been edited out from the music video. A few days ago, Pratik Sehajpal had shared a cryptic tweet on Twitter that read, "Bhai main kya bolun. I'm a hardworking man who believes In lifting people up. Kar do mujhe overshadow Meri qismat aur mehnat ka haqdaar toh main hi rahunga na!" (sic)

Amidst all, Pratik Sehajpal and Kashika Kapoor were recently spotted at the event of 'Tu Laut Aa' song. During the press conference, Kashika Kapoor tried to clarify the controversy while addressing the media. In the video, she can be heard saying, "There are a lot of controversies going on between the two of us. I just wanted to say it was a publicity stunt."

Well, Kashika Kapoor's statements left Pratik Sehajpal angry as he cuts her in between the conversation. Pratik said, "Let's not talk about it. I don't wanna talk about it." Moreover, the Ace Of Space contestant also stood up to leave the promotional event. At that time, the makers urged him to stay back. Later, Pratik also asked the reporters to take a separate interview.

Kashika Kapoor's statement also left Pratik Sehajpal fans angry as they stated that she is using Pratik's name to gain popularity and fame. They expressed their anger in the comments section. Let's have a look-

psrathod4 "Kashika is attention seeker." pratikismine "Because this Kashika is a attention seeker !! She is putting fake allegations against Pratik .. worst co star ever." sedgirl5 "Shame on you Kashika.... Dragging your own co star down for gaining cheap publicity??? You just brought yourself worse with this disgusting pr stunt 👎👎👎👎 Hats off to Pratik for still continuing the promotions. This is called real professionalism ❤❤❤❤❤❤❤ #PratikSehajpal supremacy 👑 🏆." kim.sardjoe "This actress spread lies about him a few hours ago and during the press conference she told everyone it was a publicity stunt."

