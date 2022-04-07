Pratik Sehajpal Is NOT Dating Akasa Singh; Actor Says ‘We Are Good Friends’

Bigg Boss 15 contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh recently featured together in a music video 'Saamna'. The song is getting popular amongst the masses and fans have been praising Akasa and Pratik's electrifying chemistry in it. For the unversed, the duo bonded really well inside the Bigg Boss house. Because of that, many people thought that they are dating each other.

After the show too, Pratik Sehajpal and Akasa Singh have been spotted together in the city. Recently, in an interview with Pinkvilla, Pratik clarified that he is not dating Akasa, and they are just good friends.

Pratik Sehajpal said, "We have never dated and have both been completely honest about it. We are good friends and have maintained that friendship even after the show. Therefore, we have always denied such rumours and that's what the truth is. We have always supported each other and will continue to do so."

Interestingly, Pratik Sehajpal is also very much surprised about his bond with Akasa Singh outside the house. He revealed that he wasn't sure how his equation would be with Akasa. He stated that the friendship was real inside the house as well.

The actor also feels blessed that after participating in Bigg Boss, his life changed in many ways. He said, "My life has completely changed as people have supported me while I was in there and supported me after I came out. As much as it's a blessing, also sometimes you feel that there are so many things that took place for which you need to really be stable and focussed mentally. Thankfully, God has always been there with me."

Talking about Pratik Sehajpal, the actor has earlier featured in shows such as Love School 3, Ace Of Space 1 and Bigg Boss OTT.