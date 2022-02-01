Pratik Sehajpal Reacts To Tejasswi Being Called Bigg Boss 15's Fixed Winner; Reveals Salman Gave His T-Shirt

Pratik Sehajpal might not have won Bigg Boss 15 trophy, but the lad won millions of hearts. His friends know how much he wanted the trophy, and disappointed when he didn't win. Also, one might have noticed the way he hugged the trophy when host Salman Khan gave him to hold it for some time! The actor's journey was no less than a rollercoaster in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, in a few interviews with the media portals, Pratik opened up about his journey. He revealed how disappointed he was for not winning the trophy and reacted to people calling Tejasswi Prakash a fixed winner.

When asked how disappointed he was for coming so close to the trophy and not winning it, he said that he hasn't slept the entire night and wasn't able to eat (the day winner was announced). He added that he was only thinking about all that happened in the last 24 hours.



Pratik said, "When Salman Khan sir took me and made me sit besides my mother, I couldn't believe it. But then he came back and took me back on the stage again and at that time I couldn't control my emotions and I cried. I felt that God had listened to my prayers. Even the people who didn't know me supported me and that is victory for me. I'm getting so much love from all over. When I was given the trophy to hold for a minute, uss trophy ko maine itne pyaar se hug kiya jaise woh meri hi hai (I hugged like it was mine). I don't want to have any negative feelings and I have no regret about anything. I stood second and people have given me immense love and that's a lot for me. I gave my hundred per cent to the show and rest was up to the audience."

Talking about what Salman Khan said after announcing the winner, he said that the Dabangg actor appreciated him and his journey in the show. He added that his words were enough for him and it really mattered a lot. He also revealed that Salman gave him his t-shirt (which he wore in after party) and added that it felt like an achievement.

He said that he wanted to stand beside Salman and wanted him to hold his hand, which happened and it was a dream come true for him.

When asked who among Neha Bhasin, Akasa Singh and later even Devoleena Bhattacharjee he would choose to continue to be friends with, he said that he doesn't know about Neha Bhasin, but he would like to continue his friendship with Akasa and Devoleena.

BB 15: Tejasswi Wins Trophy But Pratik Wins Hearts; Gauahar & Others Point Out Silence During Announcement

Bigg Boss 15 Winner Tejasswi Prakash's Winning Moments (Photos)

After winner announcement, many people called Tejasswi a fixed winner, regarding the same, Pratik told IE, "I won't like to comment on it. I always believe in hard work and luck. I worked hard on the show and so has the other person. I don't want to talk about whether it was unfair, as everything is fair in love and war. Isse zyada kuch nahi bolunga (I won't say anything more than this)."