Pratik Sehajpal's Response To Fans Comparing Him With Sidharth Shukla Will Win Hearts!

Pratik Sehajpal might not have won Bigg Boss 15 but he won hearts! Post the winner announcement, many Pratik's supporters were disappointed and expressed the same on social media. Also, when he was in the Bigg Boss house, a few of his fans compared him with Sidharth Shukla. The actor has reacted to the same and his response will win hearts for sure!

The comparison surprised Pratik, who thanked them and said that nobody can take Sidharth's place.

Pratik was quoted by the Times Of India as saying, "Thank you very much, you have said a big thing. Nobody can take his place, if I can reach even close to him, I will feel blessed. You've given me a very huge compliment."

Sidharth Shukla, who won Bigg Boss 13, is considered as one of the best Bigg Boss contestants. People still remember how he fought alone, didn't care for anyone and played the game. His dialogues were epic!

Post Pratik's win, he shared a few pictures and videos on his Instagram account, thanking his fans and called them family for life, which is his win.

Gautam Gulati Explains Why Tejasswi Prakash Won Bigg Boss 15 & Not Pratik Sehajpal & We Agree With Him!

Shamita Shetty Celebrates Birthday With Family; BF Raqesh & Friends Umar, Rashami, Pratik & Others Attend The Bash (Photos)

He shared a picture with his sister and mother and captioned the picture as, "Meri zindagi ki kamai: Meri behen ki smile, maa ke aansu, mere karibiyon ka pyaar and #pratikfam."

Recently, he was seen with his Bigg Boss 15 buddies at Shamita Shetty's birthday bash. Nishant, Pratik and Shamita, who are called as PraNiSha by their fans, were seen posing together. In one of the videos doing the rounds on social media, Pratik and Nishant were seen kissing Shamita on her cheeks.