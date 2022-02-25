Pratik Sehajpal Says ‘Naina Mere’ Is Close To His Heart; Fans Trend ‘Naina Mere Ft Pratik Niti’ On Twitter

Pratik Sehajpal impressed fans with his genuine game in Bigg Boss 15. Many of them were disappointed as Pratik didn't bag the trophy, but the lad has indeed won hearts. Currently, he is super busy with his work. Fans have been waiting for his music video 'Naina Mere' alongside Niti Taylor and finally the song is out!

It is a soulful track sung by Suyyash Rai and the lyrics are penned by Pankaj Dixit. Fans are loving the song and Pratik-Niti's chemistry.

Talking about the song, Pratik said that it was fun experience shooting the song and added that 'Naina Mere' is really close to his heart as it gave him an opportunity to try something which he hasn't done before.

Pratik was quoted by India-Forums as saying, "It was over all a fun experience while shooting for the track. It's great to be associated with a label like Indie Music Lable who is known for giving several original independent hits. Naina Mere is really close to my heart as it gave me an opportunity to try something which I haven't done before. I am really looking forward for the love from my fans and viewers and I hope the song gets the same kind of love and affection as you all gave me during my stint in Bigg Boss."

Meanwhile fans are showering love and are trending 'Naina Mere Ft Pratik Niti' on Twitter. Take a look at a few tweets!

@souravjoshiiii: Guys their chemistry is really looking amazing. Their every second together is worth watching and the music is also really soothing.

Ishaan: The feeling, the expressions 💙 its simply the most beautiful thing in the world, love ❤.

Siddharth Sharma: #NainaMere is going to be blockbuster 🔥 #PratikSehajpal. Everything is on perfect note. @realsehajpal and #NitiTaylor chemistry and suyaash voice make it 🔥❤.

Shubham Tharwani: "Naina Mere Ishq Me Maahir Ho Gaye, Tere Liye Khud Se Muhajir Ho Gaye." I lust loved the song, the lyrics, the singing of #SuyyashRai the cinematography & the pair of #PratikSehajpal & #NitiTaylor is just fabulous. Lovely #NainaMere. NAINA MERE FT PRATIK NITI.

Paridhi: It was a cute song. Beautiful love story.🥰🙌 Pratik-Niti actually looked like two cutest kids. ❤😂🙌 #PratikSehajpal𓃵 #NitiTaylor P.s- Respect for Pratik. He has moved on from Bigg Boss. Some people really need to still.🙌.