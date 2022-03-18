Pratik Sehajpal Talks About His Equation With Tejasswi & Karan; Says Nishant & Shamita Are Close Friends

Although Pratik Sehajpal didn't lift Bigg Boss 15 trophy, he won millions of hearts. Like other contestants Pratik too had a bumpy journey in the Bigg Boss house. However, he gained a few friends for his life because of the show. The actor became close to Nishant and Shamita in the Bigg Boss house and the trio's bond was loved by fans. They are lovingly called PraNiSha by fans.

Recently, in an interview with Bollywood Bubble, the actor spoke about his bond with the his Bigg Boss co-contestants- Rashami Desai, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant and Shamita.

He said that Nishant and Shamita are close friends, with whom he talks. The trio will be seen performing at Colors' Holi special event, Spy Bahu Rang Barse 2022.

Pratik was all praise for Rashami and called her a 'nice girl'. He said that although they had a lot of fights in the Bigg Biss house, during the finale, he spoke his heart out to her and they developed a strong bond.

He added that he shares good bond with Rajiv Adatia and Umar Riaz too. About Tejasswi and Karan, he said that if they ever meet, they will talk nicely. He added that they did have a connect and it will always be there as they were in the house for so long.

Bigg Boss 15 Trio Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal And Nishant Bhat Reunite For Special Holi Celebration

Tejasswi Prakash Reveals Her Fav Holi Memory; Actress Is Sure That Karan Will Make Their 1st Holi Special

Pratik concluded by saying, "Mai agar kisise bhi milunga, chahe woh Karan ho, Tejasswi ho, I am sure acche se hi sabse baat hogi, interaction hoga. Woh ek connect toh hai aur woh rahega humesha. I think sab acche log hain."