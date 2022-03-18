Pratik Sehajpal Talks About His Equation With Tejasswi & Karan; Says Nishant & Shamita Are Close Friends

Although
Pratik
Sehajpal
didn't
lift
Bigg
Boss
15
trophy,
he
won
millions
of
hearts.
Like
other
contestants
Pratik
too
had
a
bumpy
journey
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house.
However,
he
gained
a
few
friends
for
his
life
because
of
the
show.
The
actor
became
close
to
Nishant
and
Shamita
in
the
Bigg
Boss
house
and
the
trio's
bond
was
loved
by
fans.
They
are
lovingly
called
PraNiSha
by
fans.
Recently,
in
an
interview
with
Bollywood
Bubble,
the
actor
spoke
about
his
bond
with
the
his
Bigg
Boss
co-contestants-
Rashami
Desai,
Tejasswi
Prakash,
Karan
Kundrra,
Umar
Riaz,
Nishant
and
Shamita.
He
said
that
Nishant
and
Shamita
are
close
friends,
with
whom
he
talks.
The
trio
will
be
seen
performing
at
Colors'
Holi
special
event,
Spy
Bahu
Rang
Barse
2022.
Pratik
was
all
praise
for
Rashami
and
called
her
a
'nice
girl'.
He
said
that
although
they
had
a
lot
of
fights
in
the
Bigg
Biss
house,
during
the
finale,
he
spoke
his
heart
out
to
her
and
they
developed
a
strong
bond.
He
added
that
he
shares
good
bond
with
Rajiv
Adatia
and
Umar
Riaz
too.
About
Tejasswi
and
Karan,
he
said
that
if
they
ever
meet,
they
will
talk
nicely.
He
added
that
they
did
have
a
connect
and
it
will
always
be
there
as
they
were
in
the
house
for
so
long.
Pratik
concluded
by
saying,
"Mai
agar
kisise
bhi
milunga,
chahe
woh
Karan
ho,
Tejasswi
ho,
I
am
sure
acche
se
hi
sabse
baat
hogi,
interaction
hoga.
Woh
ek
connect
toh
hai
aur
woh
rahega
humesha.
I
think
sab
acche
log
hain."