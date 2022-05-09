Pratik Sehajpal Talks About Participating In KKK 12; Faisal Shaikh Is Ready For The Thrill, Action & Adventure

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is going to be bigger and better than ever before. The show has been in the news since a while now. Recently, a few celebrities confirmed their participation in the show. The latest to join the list are Bigg Boss 15's runner-up Pratik Sehajpal and Internet sensation Faisal Shaikh aka Faisu.

Pratik is confident that under Rohit Shetty's guidance, they (all participants) will surely push harder to become the best version of themselves.

He was quoted by an entertainment portal as saying, "I believe in challenging myself on a daily basis. When my adrenaline gets pumping, I take the leap of faith and that is when I really fly! The key is to simply trust whatever you do. Under Rohit sir's guidance, we will surely push harder to become the best version of ourselves and have a wonderful time along the way."

On the other hand, Faisal is all set for the thrill, action and adventure.

Faisal said, "From being a social media super-star to now participating in Khatron Ke Khiladi, the feeling itself is unfathomable. Sharing the screen with the almighty of action, Rohit Shetty and performing adventures under his mentorship is what I am looking forward to in the show. I am ready for the thrill, action and adventure that awaits this season."

Rohit Shetty and the daredevil contestants are all set to head to Cape Town for the new adventure. This season will be a thrilling one with eclectic mix of contestants, who will showcase their daredevil stunts.