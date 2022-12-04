Late Actress Pratyusha Banerjee’s Beau Rahul Raj Singh Set To Welcome 1st Baby In Feb 2023: It Feels Surreal

Remember Balika Vadhu actress and her boyfriend Rahul Raj Singh? The late actress and her love affair was the talk of the town back then. In fact, a lot was said and written about Rahul post Pratyusha's unfortunate demise. And while Rahul has moved on in his life and is happily married to actress-entrepreneur Saloni Sharma, he is now making the headlines as he is set to embrace fatherhood for the first time. The couple is expecting their first child together and will be welcoming the baby in February 2023.

Talking about this new phase of his life, Rahul said he is thrilled. "Our baby is due in February, but can also arrive towards the end of January. It will be a winter baby (smiles). I have been wanting to become a dad and it's finally happening by the grace of God. It feels surreal and heartwarming. Saloni, my family, and I are thrilled about this beautiful phase. We are looking forward to holding our bundle of joy in our arms," Rahul was quoted saying to the Times Of India. He also mentioned that he is prepared to take up the role of a father and hopes to be the best one for his baby.

Recalling the tough times Rahul faced post Pratyusha's demise, he said that he is glad to have emerged stronger from the rough phase.

As of now, Rahul is looking forward to welcoming his little bundle of joy. In fact, the soon to be parents have even shortlisted a few names for their baby.