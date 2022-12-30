Ex-Bigg Boss Winner & Mom-To-be Gauahar Khan Flaunts Baby Bump At Sister-In-Law’s Birthday Bash - PICS
Popular actress and Bigg Boss 7 winner Gauahar Khan is currently beaming with joy as she's expecting her first child with husband Zaid Darbar.
Earlier this month, the couple took to social media and shared the good news with fans in the cutest way possible. They posted an adorable animated video and announced that they'll be welcoming their little munchkin next year.
Gauahar Khan, who is super excited to welcome her baby after two years of marriage, recently attended the grand birthday bash of her sister-in-law Anam Dardar who is also a popular social media influencer.
Several photos and videos from the birthday bash are currently doing the rounds on social media.
Gauahar Looked Gorgeous At Anam’s B’day Bash
Gauahar opted for a green-hued sharara for the bash and looked gorgeous in it. The pregnancy glow was very much visible on her face. Anam, on the other hand, wore a pink-hued outfit. Taking to social media, the actress posted a few pictures with Anam and wished her.
Gauahar’s Birthday Wish For ‘Choti Nanand’
In the caption, she wrote, "The cutest little soul! Badmaash, pyaari, bacchi anamdarbar97 happy birthday my choti nanand. May Allah bless you with the best! May Allah protect you and keep u guided. Ameen. Have the best year of your life. Love you." In the photos, Gauahar is seen hugging Anam as she cradles the actress' baby bump.
Gauahar Khan Flaunted Baby Bump
While the 'Rocket Singh' actress tried her best to hide her baby bump with a sheer dupatta, it is visible in some photos which are going viral on social media. Here are those pictures.
Gauahar-Zaid’s Pregnancy Announcement
Five days before their wedding anniversary, the much-in-love couple announced the pregnancy with an animated video on Instagram and wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."
Gauahar-Zaid’s Love Story
During the COVID-19 lockdown, the duo first met each other at a grocery store. Later, Zaid messaged her on social media and won Gauahar's heart by calling her the "most beautiful woman." Soon, they started dating each other and exchanged wedding vows on December 25, 2020.