Ex-Bigg Boss Winner & Mom-To-be Gauahar Khan Flaunts Baby Bump At Sister-In-Law’s Birthday Bash - PICS

Gauahar Looked Gorgeous At Anam’s B’day Bash

Gauahar opted for a green-hued sharara for the bash and looked gorgeous in it. The pregnancy glow was very much visible on her face. Anam, on the other hand, wore a pink-hued outfit. Taking to social media, the actress posted a few pictures with Anam and wished her.

Gauahar’s Birthday Wish For ‘Choti Nanand’

In the caption, she wrote, "The cutest little soul! Badmaash, pyaari, bacchi anamdarbar97 happy birthday my choti nanand. May Allah bless you with the best! May Allah protect you and keep u guided. Ameen. Have the best year of your life. Love you." In the photos, Gauahar is seen hugging Anam as she cradles the actress' baby bump.

Gauahar Khan Flaunted Baby Bump

While the 'Rocket Singh' actress tried her best to hide her baby bump with a sheer dupatta, it is visible in some photos which are going viral on social media. Here are those pictures.

Gauahar-Zaid’s Pregnancy Announcement

Five days before their wedding anniversary, the much-in-love couple announced the pregnancy with an animated video on Instagram and wrote, "Bismillah hir Rahmaan nir Raheem. Need all your love and prayers. Ma sha Allah! pixiedustdesign showering their best on us from our wedding to this beautiful new journey too."

Gauahar-Zaid’s Love Story

During the COVID-19 lockdown, the duo first met each other at a grocery store. Later, Zaid messaged her on social media and won Gauahar's heart by calling her the "most beautiful woman." Soon, they started dating each other and exchanged wedding vows on December 25, 2020.