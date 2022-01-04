Pregnant Pooja Banerjee Might Quit Kumkum Bhagya If COVID-19 Cases Increases

Pooja Banerjee is shooting for Kumkum Bhagya (KKB) non-stop, even while pregnant. However, the surge in COVID-19 and Omicron scare has worried the actress and she is having second thoughts about going to work.

The actress, who plays the role of Rhea in Kumkum Bhayga is due in March and was quoted by HT as saying, "I haven't told the makers of my show that I am quitting as of now. If the cases are too many and if there is a scare then I might have to take a break and it will be a forced break long before I planned. But health comes first, I can't help it. If it comes to that then you have to do it."

Of late, the new COVID-19 cases have doubled in Mumbai, but there is no news about shutdown of shoots in the state as of now. Regarding the same, the actress said that even if they shift the place for shooting as well, she might have to call it quits, since she can't afford to travel at this point of time.Pooja said, "Shoots will go on for now. Last time we all shifted to Goa to continue with the shoot after lockdown was imposed in Maharashtra. Right now, I can't afford to do that obviously. If it comes to that, then I have to call it quits."

Pooja was on the sets of her TV show until December 29. She said that she is taking things slow as of now to see how the situation pans out. She added that she has been following do's and don'ts as her doctor suggested given her condition.

Latest TRP Ratings: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Retains 4th Spot; Udaariyaan Witnesses Major Drop

Surbhi Chandna Recalls Taarak Mehta Days & Meeting Munmun Dutta; Talks About Bigg Boss 15's Potential Winner

She revealed that suddenly, the cases have increased everywhere. She added that even at her building there are many cases. People who are vaccinated and healthy are also getting infected! She further added that it is not scary as this is how things will be now, so they will have to just take care of themselves.

The actress revealed that she is both excited and nervous about 2022. Pooja concluded by saying that the plan mode is on and they are organising things and taking care of finances and work.