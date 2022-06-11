Pride Month: Sourabh Raaj Jain Has THIS To Say About LGBTQIA Community; Read Statement

June is celebrated as Pride month across the world. This month, people from LGBTQIA (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, Intersex and Asexual) community remember all the battles, struggles, stereotypes and prejudices that they had to face to be a part of the society and take pride in their sexual orientation. For the unversed, they also had to fight to get the basic fundamental and civil rights in the country.

Despite winning the legal battles, they still face issues in several parts of the world. Amidst all, TV actor Sourabh Raaj Jain recently extended his support to the LGBTQIA community and raised his voice for their rights. In an interview with ETimes TV, the actor said, "For me, members of this community are no different than any other person. I have never seen them from any other perspective other than them being another human being and individuals who deserve as much respect and opportunities as we all do. Equal representation is as important for them as, it is for us."

Sourabh Raaj Jain also admitted that he has done his basic research on the subject when Supreme Court decriminalised Article 377 from the Indian Constitution. He is overwhelmed by their struggle to win the battle. He urged people to come out together to celebrate their individuality, spread awareness about the LGBTQIA community and encourage them.

The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 contestant also feels that despite getting legalisation of homosexuality in 2018, the LGBTQIA community is yet to get respect from the heterosexual people. He concluded his statement by stating, "I personally do believe that acceptance of any human, irrespective of their orientation/liking/gender should be as regular and as normal as breathing. Nothing bigger than love and nothing smaller than narrow and discriminatory thinking is where my thoughts lie on this subject."

Let us tell you, many celebs such as Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vidya Balan, Arjun Mathur, Ishaan Khattar and many others have come out and supported the LGBTQIA community.