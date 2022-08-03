Priyank Sharma Files Police Complaint After Scary Attack By A Man At Ghaziabad Hospital

Priyank Sharma was attacked by a man at a Ghaziabad hospital on July 30. The actor recalled the scary incident and revealed that he visited the hospital for his mother's check-up and his father was also with them. The ex-Bigg Boss contestant, who revealed that he has filed a police complaint, wondered why the man attacked him and what he wanted from him.

Talking about the incident, Priyank was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "I was visiting a doctor for my mother's check-up. My father was with us, too. After the check-up, as they were exiting the premises, suddenly out of nowhere, this man attacked me and started hitting me. I managed to hold his hand and push him back. There was a lot of commotion. Two men from the hospital administration came to my rescue and I am really grateful to them. The guy who tried to attack me ran away. It was a scary situation."

Priyank said that he was just lucky to get away with a few bruises, but is still wondering, who wanted to harm him and what he wanted from him.The actor further said, "We tried contacting the hospital later for the CCTV footage to submit it to the police, but the hospital's security did not give it to us. The case is filed under Section 323 of the Indian Penal Code. I will be fine soon, but I have no idea who the person was and what he wanted from me."

Professionally, Priyank became a popular face after he participated in Bigg Boss 11. He had also participated in other reality shows like Roadies Rising and Splitsvilla 10. The actor was seen in the news for his relationship with Divya Agarwal (with whom he broke up) and Benafsha Soonawalla, and controversy with Vikas Gupta. The actor was seen in Vikas' web series Puncch Beat. Currently, he is focussing on web series.