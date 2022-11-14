Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Garners Massive Support After MC Stan Makes Derogatory Remarks Against Her

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has emerged as one of the strongest contestants of Bigg Boss 16. The Udaariyaan actress is loved by the viewers for her fierceness and outspoken nature. However, in a recent episode of the reality show, we saw her get into a huge argument with MC Stan, following which, the latter ended up making derogatory remarks against Priyanka. His lowbrow comments have been unanimously condoned by celebs and netizens alike on social media.

A number of former contestants such as VJ Andy, Gauahar Khan, and Rajiv Adatia took to Twitter to call out the blatant misogyny displayed by Stan. Rajiv tweeted, “Mc stan “Chal” in Bb means get lost! It doesn’t mean please come with me I want you!!! You know the difference also you are trying to high light that in a bad way! EXTREMELY wrong!! You cant talk to a woman like that! Period!!” Gauahar also slammed the rapper by tweeting, "Bacche kaise paida honge , gande chale karne ke liye bula rahi â€¦â€¦ sooooooooooo low in language. Sad ! Even women ok with hearing this from a man about another woman ! Sad ! (sic)."

It must be noted that MC Stan had a fallout with Priyanka Chahar Choudhary after Bigg Boss reprimanded him and a few other contestants for smoking cigarettes inside the washroom. What seemed to have triggered the rapper is Priyanka asking him to keep his lighter to himself. This led to the duo having a heated exchange of words. Priyanka said, “Here’s your lighter now. I dare you to take it from me. Don’t try to act smart and speak nonsense with me. I have been telling you that your lighter is in the room go take it. Now go, get out”

This was followed by MC Stand replying by saying, “Who are you even saying all this to? I am not your son, and you are not making chapatis for me. You smoke cigarettes. What kind of a girl is she? Smoking cigarettes. Bigg Boss this is rude. You are teaching people how to smoke cigarettes. You even tell your mom that you want cigarettes and teach the same to the youth. I am not your servant. Listen don’t say all this to me, tell Ankit. You want two boyfriends? It seems like one is not enough, you want one more. Even your child will be irritated with your voice. And next time don’t say 'chal chal’ as I am not interested in going anywhere with you. I already have a girlfriend outside.”