Puneet Issar Says Though He & Pravin Kumar Were Enemies In Reel Life, They Were Like Brothers In Real Life

Pravin Kumar Sobti, who played the iconic role of Bheem in Mahabharat, passed away on February 7, at his Delhi residence. The actor had done several films and was an athelete. Puneet Issar, who played the role of Duryodhan in Mahabharat remembered the late actor and said that though they were enemies in reel life, they were like brothers in real life. The actor also added that Pravinji had great sense of humour.

Puneet told Times Of India that the producer of Mahabharat BR Chopra wanted him to play the role of Bheem, but he had made up his mind that he would play Duryodhan. He said that although BR Chopra felt that his physique and wrestler body suited the role of Bheem, he was adamant to play Duryodhan, which is when it became a task to find someone even stronger than Duryodhan to be cast in the show. Puneet then revealed that he suggested Pravin Kumar's name because he was an international athlete, 6 feet 8 inches tall, much taller than him, and the latter agreed. He added that the rest is history.

Puneet and Pravin shared great rapport. He revealed how his daughter got terrified of his and Pravin's fight, and the latter had to talk to his daughter and made her comfortable.

The actor said, "I always called or met him when I visited Delhi. He had a great sense of humour. He and I had fight scenes in Mahabharat and looking at the promos, I remember how my daughter had got terrified of Pravinji bashing me up. He then came home and spoke to my daughter and made her feel comfortable. He was constantly cracking jokes and though we were enemies in reel life, we were like brothers in real life. In the past few years, he stayed at home and enjoyed his life peacefully."

Puneet shared how Mahabharat's last scene- his and Bheem's fight- was one of the most remembered scene. Talking about the challenging scene, the actor concluded by saying, "I had to keep saying my body is now even stronger Bheem, come on hit me. And Bheem had to fight with me. It was one of the most challenging scenes that we both had to perform in our lives."