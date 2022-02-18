Raftaar Reveals The Real Reason For His Exit From Roadies

MTV's Roadies has been hitting the headlines since a while now. After Rannvijay Singha quit the show, Neha Dhupia and Nikhil Chinapa also announced their exit. It is also being said that even Prince Narula might not be a part of the show. As per latest report, Raftaar too is not a part of the reality show and it's not because of the format change.

Raftaar, who joined Roadies in 2018 with Xtreme season, revealed to Indianexpress.com, "I had already said no to the season before these changes took place. I can't talk about it but I have signed up for something else."

As reported earlier, Sonu Sood will be replacing Rannvijay Singha in the show. When asked to comment about the same, Raftaar said, "Sonu bhaiyaa will bring a new look and I wish the team the best for the new season. However, one can also not deny the 18 years of legacy Rann bhai has left."

Meanwhile, the singer-rapper further revealed that he is also producing a film with Nawazuddin Siddiqui, which he had announced in 2020 and the film is his priority now.

Coming back to Roadies, it is being said that the show might revert back to old format and the creators Raghu Ram and Rajiv Lakshman might make their comeback. The show will no longer have gang leaders, which was the norm in the recent past.