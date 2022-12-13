It’s Disrespecting: Rahul Vaidya Gets Trolled For ‘Insulting’ His Driver As He Fails To Pronounce Indian Idol

Rahul Vaidya is a name that doesn't need an introduction. He has been one of the popular faces on Indian Television who has won hearts with his impeccable acting skills and his stint on several reality shows. In fact, Rahul is quite active on social media and is often seen sharing glimpses of his day to day life. However, the former Bigg Boss 14 contestant got into a trouble after he recently shared a video featuring his conversation with his driver as he was on his way to the shooting.

In the video, Rahul was seen quizzing his driver about the show's name for which he was shooting. He was seen focussing on how the driver was not able to pronounce Indian Idol and called it as Indian Oil. Rahul's behaviour towards his driver didn't go down well with the netizens who were seen slamming him for his disrespectful behaviour. Taking to the comment section, an Instagram user wrote, "It's kinda disrespecting him if he don't know anything teach him instead of posting it online and insulting him if the same video will be seen by any of his friends he will feel soo much ashamed". Another user commented, "You shouldn't insult him, instead educate him. I like you rahul but this is wrong".

Take a look at Rahul Vaidya's video:

Meanwhile, Rahul Vaidya is all set to make an appearance on Indian Idol 13. He is also seen sharing his views on the ongoing Bigg Boss 16 and isn't really pleased with the ongoing game. Taking to the micro-blogging site Twitter, Rahul wrote, "If you ask me as of now I can't see a clear winner this season .. Do you all see a clear winner if yes pls tell me who ?? Sab thode confused hai. I like the new wild card entry vikas. He has a strong point of view".