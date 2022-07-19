Rajeev Sen On Reports Of His Sister Sushmita Sen Unfollowing Him & Supporting His Estranged Wife Charu Asopa

Rajeev Sen and his sister Sushmita Sen are in the news for their personal lives. Recently, Rajeev and his wife Charu Asopa confirmed their separation. The duo was seen hurling allegations at each other. While Rajeev accused Charu of keeping him in the dark about her first marriage, the latter claimed that he knew about it and also appreciated her for moving on in her life and making it on her own in Mumbai.

Recently, there were also reports that Rajeev's sister Sushmita supported Charu in the couple's fight and has unfollowed her brother on Instagram. The actor reacted to the same and clarified that his sister has never followed him on Instagram. He also reacted to the reports of his sister following Charu and supporting her.



Rajeev was quoted by Times Of India as saying, "It is being said by the media that my sister unfollowed me on Instagram. However, the reality is that she never followed me on Instagram. So, this piece of news cracks me up and it needs to be told. Secondly, the only place she is following me is on Twitter and that, too, for long. The media is also claiming that my sister is following my wife Charu and is thus, supporting her. All I can say is that my sister is smart enough to know where we stand and by now everyone has understood how simple my wife is, as she has mastered the art of playing the victim card."

When asked why his sister choose to follow Charu and not him on Instagram, he said that they should ask his sister about the same and not him.

Also, recently, the former chairman of IPL Lalit Modi announced that he is dating Sushmita. Regarding the same, Rajeev supported his sister and called her a self-made woman. He also said that whatever she has to say about it, she has said it through her Instagram posts.

Rajeev concluded by saying, "A lot has been said about my sister negatively regarding her current pictures with Mr Modi. I can proudly say that my sister is a self-made woman. She knows her priorities, she is a responsible mother and a role model for many Indians. Nothing can take that away from her. Also, whatever my sister had to say, she has done that through her Instagram posts."