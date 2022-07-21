    For Quick Alerts
      Rajesh On Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's Return: Sumeet & Rupali Are Busy; It's Not Easy To Get All Actors Together

      Rajesh Kumar, who was last seen in Excuse Me Madam, is currently busy shooting for a short film in London. The actor recently revealed what is keeping him away from television for almost two years and also spoke about the popular show Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's return.

      Talking about his absence in television, Rajesh told Times Of India that he has been getting offers are coming as there is no dearth of work, but he wants to do something exciting.

      Talking about Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai's return, he said that both Sumeet Raghavan and Rupali Ganguly are busy with their shows. He added that it is difficult to get all actors together.

      When asked if the show is likely to make a comeback and he says, "We are all hoping to come back together and act in a new season of the show, but our two main actors Rupali Ganguly and Sumeet Raghavan are both busy with their daily shows. It is not possible for them to give time to a new show right now. We also had another talented actor Ratnaji (Ratna Pathak Shah) and she is also keeping very busy. So that leaves us with Satish Shah and me, so it is not easy to get all actors together. But hopefully, something will work out soon."

      The actor is happy that his co-stars are doing good. He said, "I am impressed that Rupali is part of a show like Anupamaa that has kept going for more than a year now, otherwise it is not easy to keep a daily show as exciting for so long these days. Similarly, in Wagle Ki Duniya, Sumeet is also doing his best. The opening lines of the show were dubbed by me."

      Story first published: Thursday, July 21, 2022, 18:54 [IST]
      Other articles published on Jul 21, 2022
      X