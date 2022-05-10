Rajiv Adatia On Doing Khatron Ke Khiladi 12: I Love All The Craziness In Life

Rohit Shetty's celebrity-adventure show Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 is all set to commence soon. The makers have already revealed a few celebrity participants' names who will be competing in the most adventurous show in India. For the unversed, celebs such as Rubina Dilaik, Rajiv Adatia, Mohit Malik, Pratik Sehajpal and many others are participating in KKK 12 as contestants.

Talking about Rajiv Adatia, the event manager from the UK caught everyone's attention with his appearance in the Bigg Boss 15 house. For the unversed, he is a very close friend of several Bollywood celebs such as Shilpa Shetty, Shamita Shetty, Parineeti Chopra and others.

After Bigg Boss 15, Rajiv Adatia immediately signed Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. In an interview with ETimes TV, he said, "When this offer came my way, I thought that it is a one of a lifetime kind of opportunity and I should not miss it. People saw a side of me in Bigg Boss and now it is time for me to do something different."

Rajiv Adatia loves to do adventurous things. He feels that overcoming fear in life will make him even stronger. He wants to see how much he can take. His participation will surely evolve him as a person. While speaking about his love for adventure, the Bigg Boss 15 contestant said, "I love all the craziness in life. Right from skiing to ziplining, I have done it all. But here, this would be different but I like the adrenaline rush. But having said this, I hate creepy crawlies. But I know that I will have to do it."

Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi, the last season was won by Arjun Bijlani. After KKK 12's announcement, fans are eager to witness their favourite contestants doing stunts in the Rohit Shetty show. Stay tuned!