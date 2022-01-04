Rajiv Adatia On Losing 14 Kg In Bigg Boss 15 House: Accepting Myself Was Biggest Thing I Did On That Show

Bigg Boss 15's eliminated contestant Rajiv Adatia impressed everyone with his friendly nature. The model-entrepreneur shared a strong bond of friendship with almost all the contestants of the show. His elimination indeed broke his rakhi sister Shamita Shetty, BFFs Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, Nishant Bhat and others heartbroken. After coming out of the show, Rajiv revealed that he lost 14 kg in the show.

In an interview with ETimes TV, Rajiv Adatia stated he has a major thyroid issue. Hence, his weight fluctuates a lot. Hence, he was quite skeptical about participating in the game. While speaking about the same, Rajiv said, "When I got a call for this show I was very skeptical if I should do the show or not because I was feeling very uncomfortable with my body. But I decided to go inside the show and I lost 14 kilos. I came out three sizes less than what I was. I want to maintain that and lose 10 more kilos. So that I am back to my normal weight. I now have my thyroid under control. Accepting myself was the biggest thing I did on that show. So, I think my new year resolution would be to always keep accepting, loving yourself and follow your dreams."

Rajiv Adatia also feels that weight gain doesn't matter to him as he believes that a person should impress people with his/her talent but not looks. He also admitted that he let himself free inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Rajiv revealed the secret behind his weight loss. He said, "I've understood the secret behind weight loss. It is accepting myself the way I am. The moment I accepted myself who I was as a person, the way I am with my flaws, my truth, I started to lose weight. It is not about working out or eating, it is how happy you are from inside. I was just happy being overweight and accepted myself in the house fully."

Talking about Rajiv Adatia, he is a UK based model, businessman and social media influencer. He owns an event company in London, UK.