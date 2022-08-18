India
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Rajjo: Celesti Bairagey Talks About The Show; Says She Is Excited To Play The Character

      By
      |

      Star Plus' highly anticipated show Rajjo will showcase the heart-warming and inspirational journey of Rajjo and her life post the Uttarakhand floods.

      Uttarakhand floods, which occurred in 2013, were a devastating natural calamity that came as a nightmare to the people of Uttarakhand and left them with a lot of endless unpleasant memories. Rajjo will showcase different elements of the tragic Uttarakhand floods. It will bring a story of a girl who has survived the devastating event and how her life changed after that.

      Celesti Bairagey

      Celesti Bairagey will be seen playing the role of Rajjo in the show. The show will bring a very heart-touching story to the audience.
      Rajjo

      Talking about the show and her character Celesti said, "It is a very special character that has come my way. It is the first time that a TV show will bring up the story of the Kedarnath floods. The show will bring up a heartwarming story of Rajjo who survived the tragic event and how her life has changed after it. It will further explore Rajjo's journey to achieve her aim despite all the odds. I am so excited to play this character."

      Rajjo: Celesti Bairagey Talks About Her Experience Of Performing Shiv TandavRajjo: Celesti Bairagey Talks About Her Experience Of Performing Shiv Tandav

      Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Celesti Bairagey Bags Her First TV Show; Qurbaan Hua's Rajveer Singh To Play Male Lead
      Apparently, Rajjo is the Hindi remake of the Bengali show Aalta Phoring and it also stars Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari and others in key roles. The show will be launched on Star Plus on August 22, 2022 at 7 pm.

      Comments
      Read more about: rajjo celesti bairagey
      Story first published: Thursday, August 18, 2022, 18:44 [IST]
      Other articles published on Aug 18, 2022
      Click to comments
      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      X