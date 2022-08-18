Rajjo: Celesti Bairagey Talks About The Show; Says She Is Excited To Play The Character

Star Plus' highly anticipated show Rajjo will showcase the heart-warming and inspirational journey of Rajjo and her life post the Uttarakhand floods.

Uttarakhand floods, which occurred in 2013, were a devastating natural calamity that came as a nightmare to the people of Uttarakhand and left them with a lot of endless unpleasant memories. Rajjo will showcase different elements of the tragic Uttarakhand floods. It will bring a story of a girl who has survived the devastating event and how her life changed after that.

Celesti Bairagey will be seen playing the role of Rajjo in the show. The show will bring a very heart-touching story to the audience.Talking about the show and her character Celesti said, "It is a very special character that has come my way. It is the first time that a TV show will bring up the story of the Kedarnath floods. The show will bring up a heartwarming story of Rajjo who survived the tragic event and how her life has changed after it. It will further explore Rajjo's journey to achieve her aim despite all the odds. I am so excited to play this character."

Rajjo: Celesti Bairagey Talks About Her Experience Of Performing Shiv Tandav

Alia Bhatt's Lookalike Celesti Bairagey Bags Her First TV Show; Qurbaan Hua's Rajveer Singh To Play Male Lead

Apparently, Rajjo is the Hindi remake of the Bengali show Aalta Phoring and it also stars Rajveer Singh, Gungun Uprari and others in key roles. The show will be launched on Star Plus on August 22, 2022 at 7 pm.