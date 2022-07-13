Rajniesh Duggall All Set To Play The Male Lead In Zee TV’s Upcoming Show Sanjog

Rajniesh Duggall is all set to return to the small screen. After testing the waters with a finite series named Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, the actor will soon make his daily soap debut with Sanjog. The mature family drama stars Kamya Panjabi and Shefali Sharma in the lead role. Rajniesh will be seen as the male lead opposite Shefali in the Zee TV show. Duggall recently opened up about his debut in the fiction genre on TV in an interview with ETimes TV.

He was quoted as saying, “So far, I have been part of fantasy and mythological finite series. I realised that if I am exploring TV, I ought to do a daily soap… a family drama through which I can reach a wider audience. In Sanjog, I play a good husband and a doting father. Being a father in real life, I could relate to this character even more. Also, the basic emotion of the show is so beautiful that I had to be a part of it. Despite being a family drama, it’s a progressive story and something that even the OTT audience would love to watch.”

On being quizzed about apprehensions about playing a father, the actor said, “I don’t have any such qualms. Also, my character won’t be shown a father straightaway. I will get to experiment with my looks and scope to perform. I don’t think actors get typecast anymore. Pehle hota tha ki aap TV karte ho toh films nahi kar sakte par ab waisa nahi hai.”

Rajniesh further spoke revealed that he has been approached for daily soaps earlier, too, but he couldn’t manage his dates earlier. He also confessed that it’s better to do a great show on television than mediocre work on another medium. As he had just completed the shoot of a web show, the actor had the time to devote to a daily soap and this turned out to be the best offer. Duggall concluded by stating that Sanjog came at such a time that he decided to embrace it.