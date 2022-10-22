Raju Srivastav's Wife Remembers Him By Sharing An Unseen Video A Month After His Demise

After a month of battling for life, legendary comedian Raju Srivastav left for his heavenly abode on September 21, 2022. The actor-comedian is fondly remembered for his hilarious sets and iconic characters by millions of fans worldwide. Yesterday, on the one-month anniversary of his demise, Raju's wife, Shikha Srivastav reminisced about him by sharing an unseen video where the comedian is singing a Kishore Kumar song.

Shikha Srivastav took to Instagram on Friday and shared the video. In it, Raju is seen sitting on a bed and singing Kishore Kumar's 'Yaadon Main Woh Sapnon Mein Hai' from the film Swami starring Shabana Azmi and Girish Karnad. Along with the post, Shikha penned an emotional note saying, "It's been a month since you're gone but we know you're still with us and will continue to be.....(heart emoji)." She then wrote a few lines of the song in Hindi script and added, "Nahi pata tha ki yeh gaana itni jaldi(sirf 12 din main) haqeeqat mein tabdil kar doge. Nahi pata tha ki dhadkan hi dhokha de jaayegi. Sabko hasaate hasaate humein rula jaaoge....(heart emoji)(We didn't know that you will turn this song into reality so soon(in just 12 days). We didn't know that the heartbeat will betray us. Didn't know that you will bring tears to everyone's eyes while making them laugh....)"

Netizens fondly reminisced about the late comedian through the post. One fan wrote, "Such simplicity. Esa lgta hai jese pados mein hi rehte the(Feels lie he lived in the neighbourhood)" Another person said, "Aaj 1 month ho gya phir bhi lagta hai aap yhi ho Abhi miss you always Bhaiya."

Raju Srivastav was a big name in the comedy circuit since the 80s. He came into the limelight after participating in the first season of The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005. He also acted in films like Maine Pyaar Kiya, Aamdani Athani Kharcha Rupaiya, Baazigar, and Bombay To Goa.

On 10th August 2022, Raju Srivastav suffered a heart attack while running on the treadmill in a gym. He was rushed to AIIMS hospital where he battled for life and death for 41 days. He finally breathed his last on 21 September.

