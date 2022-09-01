Raju Srivastava's Close Family Friend Reveals He Had Developed An Infection But Was Cured

Raju Srivastava, who suffered a heart attack on August 10, is being treated at AIIMS in New Delhi. The comedian is unconscious ever since then. His family, friends and fans across the country have been praying for his recovery. Recently, there were reports that he gained consciousness, but Indian Film & Television Directors' Association Ashoke Pandit and his family members denied the report. Raju's nephew revealed that he opened his eyes a couple of times and also moved his hands.

Apparently, since he was responding very well to the treatments and showed some movements, he was taken off the ventilator support. But recently, it was reported that he has been put on ventilator again as he caught on a fever. However, Raju's close family friend Dr Aneel Morarka revealed that Raju had developed an infection a few days ago, but was cured after some time. He added that for his recovery, it is important that he doesn't get any infection.

Dr Aneel was quoted as saying, "Raju ji developed an infection a few days back, but that was cured in some time. He had got fever and that's why the team is now taking utmost precautions to not let anyone come inside. Only his wife and daughter are allowed inside. They also meet him with a lot of precautions because currently in this condition, it is important that he does not get any infection, and his health improves."He further added that doctors are trying their best and everyone is praying for his recovery. He hopes that Raju will be out of danger soon.

He concluded by saying, "He opened his eyes a few days ago, but his condition needs to improve. The doctors are trying their best and we are all praying that he recovers soon. Hopefully, he will be out of danger and will be well soon. I was in Delhi with him for many days but now I have come back to Mumbai."