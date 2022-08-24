Raju Srivastava's Condition Stable; His Security Beefed Up After An Unidentified Man Entered ICU

Raju Srivastava was rushed to the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) on August 10 in New Delhi after he suffered a heart attack. The stand-up comedian underwent an angioplasty the same day. As worried fans across the world are waiting for his recovery, his daughter and representative revealed that he is stable, but is still unconscious.

Raju's representative was quoted by Indian Express as saying, "He is stable and doctors are treating him well. But he is still unconscious. He is on a ventilator and also doctors are keeping watch on him round the clock. Doctors have said that he will recover but it will take time."

The comedian's daughter also confirmed the same and told PTI, "He is stable and still unconscious. Doctors are treating him."

A couple of days ago, Shekhar Suman tweeted, "Today's update on Raju according to his family members..his organs are functioning normally.Though still unconscious,doctor says,he is supposedly improving steadily.Mahadev ki kripa.Har Har Mahadev🙏🙏🙏."

While the family is waiting for him to recover, an incident has left them shocked and worried! As per reports, an unidentified man had entered the ICU to take a selfie with the comedian. Even though he has been detained by the hospital staff, his family is reportedly worried after the incident, because of which, the security outside his room has apparently been beefed up.

Raju Srivastava's Wife Says Rumours About His Health Are Disturbing; Daughter Adds Doctors Treating Him Well

Raju Srivastava's Brother Deepu Calls Him A Fighter; Shekhar Suman Shares The Comedian's Health Update

Meanwhile, his younger brother Deepu Srivastava had also updated the comedian's fans about his health a few days ago. Through a video message, he had expressed gratitude to the fans for their prayers for the well-being of the comedian's health and added that though Raju is still in hospital he is sure that the blessings of his fans are being heard.