      Raju Srivastava Death: Mortal Remains To Be Shifted From AIIMS Delhi; Last Rites To Be Held Tomorrow

      Raju Srivastava AKA Raju Srivastav passed away today (September 21) in Delhi. The comedian, who suffered a heart attack on August 10, was admitted to All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi. As per the latest report, mortal remains of Raju were shifted from AIIMS to Darsarathpuri in Delhi at around 1 pm.

      It is being said that the last rites of the actor-comedian will be held tomorrow (September 22) at Nigam Bodh Ghar in Delhi at 9.30 am.

      As per India Today report, earlier, his family was contemplating taking Raju to Mumbai or Kanpur, but later decided that the cremation will be held in Delhi. Raju's brother-in-law was quoted by the portal as saying, "In the morning, his BP dropped and then he was given CPR. At first he responded to it but later collapsed. The ventilator was supposed to be removed in 2-3 days. Medicine doses had also been decreased."

      Meanwhile, Raju's wife, who has been inconsolable, said that she was hoping and praying to see him come out of this. She called him a true fighter.

      His nephew Kushal Srivastava said that he passed away due to a second cardiac arrest. He added that they were confident till yesterday that all will be well because he had battling it for two months.

      On the other hand, Dr Aneel Murarka, who was with Raju throughout his illness at the hospital in Delhi said that they were friends since college days and he knew him for more than 37 years. He added that both of them struggled and they never knew that they would reach till here. He added that Raju bhai lived a life they are proud of and he prays that the late comedian will find peace and comfort wherever he is.

