Raju Srivastava Demise: Ahsaan Qureshi & Shailesh Lodha Recall Their Last Memories With The Late Comedian

Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) passed away today (September 21) at the age of 58 in New Delhi. The ace comedian was hospitalised for the past 41 days following a cardiac arrest he endured on August 10. Raju had collapsed while running on the treadmill and was rushed to AIIMS Delhi and was given CPR followed by angioplasty. Raju was later placed on a ventilator and his friends and family were regularly sharing his health update.

Many celebs and fans from all over the nation have now thronged social media to offer their condolences. Raju's friend and comedian Ahsaan Qureshi also mourned the loss of his friend whilst recalling his most cherished memory with the late comedian.

Ahsaan told Pinkvilla, “While purchasing my house, I just mentioned to him (Raju) that I need Rupees 5 lakh for registration. Immediately Raju extended his help and gave me Rs. 5 lakh and said I'm your brother, if you need anything in Mumbai, let me know. Though I returned his money but this kind nature of him during my struggling days will always be my precious memory of Raju".

He went on to add, “Recently, two months ago, there was an event in BKC where 40 artists were honoured, and I and Raju Srivastava were honoured by Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi. That was the last time when I spoke to Raju." It must be noted that both Raju and Ahsaan had participated in the first season of the stand-up comedy show The Great Indian Laughter Challenge in 2005.

Meanwhile, Shailesh Lodha also opened up about his last memory with Raju Srivastava and said, "There are a lot of good memories. A few days ago, before the incident, me and Raju ji were together at a party at our common friend Aanand Pandit ji's house. We had great fun that night and the last memory of Raju ji is very special. I had to rush from the party and he was on the mic, and he was speaking something, and he caught me leaving from the party, and he said, 'Shailesh, I know you are leaving, I can see you leaving quietly, don't do this'. I remember this was his last sentence for me, and he told me not to leave but instead, he left all of us now".

Raju Srivastava is survived by his wife and kids. The comedian was actively working in the film industry since the late 1980s and has been a part of many films such as Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya to name a few. Raju also served as the Chairman of the Film Development Council of Uttar Pradesh and tirelessly worked toward building a Film City in the state.