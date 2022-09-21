Raju Srivastava's Journey From Being An Auto Driver To Playing Popular Character Gajodhar Bhaiya

Popular comedian Raju Srivastava (Raju Srivastav) breathed his last today (September 21) at 10.30 am in Delhi at the age of 58. He is survived by Shikha, whom he married in 1993, and their children Antara and Ayushman. The comedian's death comes as a shock to the country. Several fans, celebrities and political leaders took to Twitter to offer condolences.

Let's take a look into the comedian's journey!

Raju came to Mumbai in the 80s. His journey wasn't easy. Before working in showbiz, he drove an auto for some time in Mumbai. To make ends meet, Raju, who was a gifted mimic, had to perform for Rs 50.

To survive in the city, he did cameo roles in films like Tezaab (1988), Maine Pyar Kiya (1989), Baazigar (1993) and Bombay To Goa (2007).

The actor got his first break in 1994 with Doordarshan's Tea Time Manoranjan and bagged a role (Dhurandhar Singh) in Shaktimaan.

He became a household name after he participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge (2005). His stage characters Gajodhar and Manodhar are loved by everyone. Gajodhar Bhaiya was a character developed by Raju, who was a huge fan of Amitabh Bachchan and chose to pursue acting as a career after seeing him on screen. Most of the time, Gajodhar spoke in the "Awadhi" dialect (popular in some parts of Uttar Pradesh).

Raju, who was known for his observational humour, presented humorous anecdotes from weddings, which became huge hits. He made a humorous point about how the guests feel nervous about eating at weddings when the cameraman focusses on them.

Raju had participated in Nach Baliye along with his wife Shikha in 2013. He was seen playing various characters in Comedy Nights With Kapil (2013-2016) and in The Kapil Sharma Show (2016-2017).

Apart from television shows, he was also seen in movies like Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon as Shambhu (Sanjana's servant), Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiyaa as Baba Chin Chin Choo and had made a special appearance in Firangi.