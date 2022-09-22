    For Quick Alerts
      Raju Srivastava Passes Away, Live Updates: Last Rites Begin

      Raju Srivastava breathed his last on Wednesday (September 21) in Delhi after 41 days of hospitalisation.

      Celebs and fans took to social media to offer condolences. His last rites will be held today (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat.

      • Sep 22, 2022 12:53 PM

        Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha arrived at the crematorium. She looked inconsolable.

      • Sep 22, 2022 12:50 PM

        Ahsaan Qureshi arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to pay final respect to the late comedian.

      • Sep 22, 2022 12:15 PM

        Sunil Pal, who was also seen bidding final goodby to the late comedian, told ANI, "He will always be remembered. He was our teacher."

      • Sep 22, 2022 12:09 PM

        The actor's mortal remains have left Dwarka

      • Sep 22, 2022 12:07 PM

        Along with family and friends, fans too gathered to pay final respect to the late comedian.

