Raju Srivastava Passes Away, Live Updates: Last Rites Begin
By Nagarathna A
Raju
Srivastava
breathed
his
last
on
Wednesday
(September
21)
in
Delhi
after
41
days
of
hospitalisation.
Celebs and fans took to social media to offer condolences. His last rites will be held today (September 22) at Nigambodh Ghat.
Raju Srivastava's wife Shikha arrived at the crematorium. She looked inconsolable.
Ahsaan Qureshi arrived at Nigambodh Ghat to pay final respect to the late comedian.
Sunil Pal, who was also seen bidding final goodby to the late comedian, told ANI, "He will always be remembered. He was our teacher."
The actor's mortal remains have left Dwarka
Along with family and friends, fans too gathered to pay final respect to the late comedian.
