Raju Srivastava Passes Away: PM Modi Calls His Demise 'Saddening'; Celebs & Fans Offer Condolences

Raju Srivastava AKA Raju Srivastav passed away today (September 21) at the age of 58, in Delhi. The comedian was admitted to All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi after he suffered a heart attack on August 10. Celebrities, politicians and fans took to social media to offer condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared a picture with the late actor and tweeted, "Raju Srivastava brightened our lives with laughter, humour and positivity. He leaves us too soon but he will continue to live in the hearts of countless people thanks to his rich work over the years. His demise is saddening. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti."

Minister for Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari tweeted, "Anguished to hear about the demise of Comedy Legend Raju Srivastav Ji. An Entertainer par Excellence, his mannerisms & observational comedy truly mirrored the daily life of us Indians. My condolences to his family members. Om Shanti."

Actor Shekhar Suman, who had been giving Raju's health updates, took to social media to offer condolences, and wrote, "Wat I was dreading for the past one month has happened.Raju Srivastava has left all of us for his heavenly abode.Devastated to hear the news.May God grant him eternal peace.#OmShanti."

Praising the late comedian for his skills, the actor added, "Raju was the funniest man alive.we will all miss him forever. I had the privilege and honour of judging him on many shows including "The Great Indian Laughter Challenge that catapulted him to unimaginable heights. He was unique and inimitable.Long live Raju!"

Take a look at other celebs who offered condolences.

Akshay Kumar: ज़िंदगी भर बहुत हँसाया राजू भाई तुमने...भगवान से प्रार्थना है कि आपकी आत्मा को सदगती मिले 🙏.

Kapil Sharma: आज पहली बार आपने रुलाया है राजू भाई 💔 काश एक मुलाक़ात और हो जाती। ईश्वर आपको अपने चरणों में स्थान दें। आप बहुत याद आएँगे।अलविदा 🙏 ओम् शांति|

Bharti Singh wrote on her Instagram stories and shared, "This is Unbelievable & Heartbreaking. My heartiest prayers for Raju Ji & his family."

Rajiv Adatia too took to his Instagram account and wrote, "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of dear Raju Shrivastav. What a talent! To make people laugh is the hardest thing to do. You accomplished it with grace! You will be missed! Rest in peace sir!"



Rajpal Yadav: I have no words to describe this loss. You have left us all too soon. You will be missed my brother. I just can't believe this. 😔😔💔💔.

Mika Singh: The great comedian, the most humble and respected @iRajuSrivastava bhai has sadly left us with his memories. May God bless his soul, rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti. 🙏🏼

Ashoke Pandit: Spoke to #RajuSrivastava's family. He is no more. Passed away half an hour ago. A great loss to the industry. Our heartfelt condolences to the family & near ones. Will never forget you. ॐ शान्ति !

Himanshi Khurana: Rest in peace #rajusrivastava sir 🙏🏻.

Kunal Kohli: RIP my dear friend #rajusrivastava what a kind soul. He did a lot of charitable work very quietly. You will be missed. Always remembered with a smile.

Fans too took to social media to express grief. Take a look at a few tweets!

Pranjul Sharma: RIP Comedy King #rajusrivastava.

Roushan Kumar Bharti: Dark day for comedy world! राजू श्रीवास्तव has passed away. He breathed his last at AIIMS Hospital.😭 No one can match the humor level of #rajusrivastava. No double meaning jokes, no derogatory words. He was the best. Om Shanti🙏.

Anand Kumar: ॐ शांति हंसाने वाला रुला गया 😭#rajusrivastava.

Saurabh Jadhav: #rajusrivastava #rip the one who brought simple on everyone's face 🙏🙏