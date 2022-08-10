Raju Srivastava Suffers Heart Attack; Sunil Pal Shares An Update On Comedian's Health
Popular comedian Raju Srivastava, who was seen two weeks ago in India's Laughter Champion, reportedly suffered a heart attack while working out at his gym in New Delhi this morning (August 10). His team confirmed the same a news portal and said that he is doing fine.
His
team
was
quoted
by
a
news
portal
as
saying,
"Raju
sir
suffered
a
mild
heart
attack
while
working
out.
He
is
admitted
to
AIIMS,
but
he
is
doing
fine.
He
is
conscious."
According to reports, the comedian fell unconscious when he was working out on a treadmill at a gym. As per India TV report, Raju felt severe chest pain and then collapsed He was rushed to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi by his trainer and was given CPR twice to resuscitate his heart.
Although he is recovering well, he will apparently be kept under observation for few days before getting discharged from the hospital.
Charu Asopa On Why She Decided To Divorce Rajeev: In These 3 Years Of Our Relationship, Problems Just Piled Up
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Producer Asit Modi Reveals Why He Makes Actors Sign Exclusive Contract
Comedian Sunil Pal too confirmed the same and gave update on Raju's health and revealed that the stand-up comedian is out of danger and is doing good.