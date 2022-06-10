Rakhi Sawant And Adil Khan Durrani Slam Her Ex Ritesh, Khan Says He Was Abusive And Violent Towards Rakhi

Rakhi Sawant recently opened up about her current boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani and how much she loves him. In a chat with ETimes TV, the actress said that she has committed the mistake of falling for her ex Ritesh. It must be noted that she was joined by Adil for the interview.



Rakhi revealed that he will be shuttling between Mumbai and Bangalore. Adil then shared that Mysore was his base earlier as his parents stay in the city. On being quizzed about taking Rakhi to Dubai to meet his cousins, Adil said, “My aunt who stays in the UK, whom I told you about in our last interview, is talking to her often. She is the one who will take this forward.”

Sawant crossed her fingers and added that her boyfriend is trying his best and is working very hard. Adil then said, “I am very pretty much serious about her. I have made my decision. It is responsibility. I can't be joking around.”

When asked about Rakhi’s ex Ritesh, Adil indirectly stated that Ritesh was abusive and violent towards Rakhi. He was quoted as saying, “Being a man, I shouldn't be ever humiliating, abusing and hitting a woman.” Rakhi concluded by adding that he is right.

In an earlier interview, Sawant was quoted as saying, "I think he (Adil) has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha (nothing felt nice). Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him."