Rakhi Sawant And Her BF Adil Khan Durrani Fight On Call In Front Of Paparazzi; Watch Video

Rakhi Sawant is currently dating businessman Adil Khan Durrani. The duo has often been spotted together in the city and gives major couple goals to their fans. However, the couple is not on good terms with each other right now.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant was spotted at the airport, where she had a candid conversation with the paparazzi. While interacting with them, she got emotional and started crying as her beau Adil Khan Durrani refused to meet her. She further said that she doesn't know if it is right to speak about it openly.

She told paps, "I am shattered. I went all the way to Mysore to meet Adil and he refused to meet me. I was specially dressed in traditional attire because Adil wanted me to and he didn't even meet me. He told me that he was busy." After listening to her statement, the reporter asked her to call Adil. Notably, she refused to call him.

Watch the video here

Rakhi said, "Koi bat nahi Adil. Kabhi aapne humein abhi dhoka diya hai. Kabhi hum bhi aapko dhoka denge. Aap bulaao ab humein kabhi (Its ok Adil. Today you have broken my heart, some day I will too)." And when she was about to sit in the car, she got a call from Adil Khan Durrani. The Main Hoon Na actress put the phone on speaker and told him that she won't meet him now.

Adil replied to her by saying, "Why are you bringing your ego into this?." Rakhi Sawant said, "Main ego nahi laati, Tumne mujhe dhoka diya hai. Ab main nahi milungi" and disconnected the call.

Looks like Rakhi Sawant is not in a mood to forgive Adil Khan Durrani for his mistake. Do you think they will part ways because of this argument? Do let us know in the comments section below!