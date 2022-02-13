Rakhi Sawant Announces She Has Parted Ways With Husband Ritesh, Says She Was Unaware Of Certain Things

Rakhi Sawant has officially announced her separation from her husband Ritesh Singh. The actress shared the news with her fans and followers on her social media account and revealed that she is no longer together with Ritesh. Rakhi and Ritesh appeared on Bigg Boss 15 together which ended in January this year. After the show, the duo had even confessed that they were never legally married.

In her lengthy note, Rakhi said that she has parted ways with Ritesh as things were not the same after she stepped out of the Bigg Boss house. She shared that they both tried their best to make their marriage work but things didn't go as they expected them to. The actress also seemed disheartened about the fact that this has come right before Valentine's day. However, she did wish her hubby good luck whilst stating that she would now be focusing on her life and work.

Rakhi said in her note, "Dear fans and well wishers, Just wanted to say that Ritesh and I have decided to part ways. After the Bigg Boss show, a lot has happened and I was unaware of certain things which were out of my control. We have tried to work out our differences and tried to make things work but I think it's best we both move on amicably and we both enjoy out lives separately."

She went on to add, "I'm really sad and heartbroken this had to happen before Valentine's day but the decision had to be made. I wish Ritesh the best in life but for me at this stage in life I have to focus on my work and my life and keep myself happy and healthy. Thank you for understanding and supporting me always! - Rakhi Sawant." Take a look!

It must be noted that Ritesh and Rakhi were spotted a couple of times by the paparazzi after Bigg Boss. The duo was seen attending Shamita Shetty's birthday bash and Rakhi had also been frequently putting their videos together on social media. However, the rumours about their split were still strong and even Rakhi had hinted that all was not well in her interview with ETimes TV.

On being quizzed about her relationship status, the actress had said, "Bahar nikalne ke baad we are friends. Acche dost hain. Certain legal matters have to be resolved, he's doing that. Sabne kaha mera bhaade ka pati. Let people say anything. Bhaade ka toh bhaade ka. Usmein kya?"