Rakhi Sawant's BF Adil Buys Her A House In Dubai; Actress Says He Wants Her To Wear 'More Covered' Dresses
Rakhi
Sawant,
who
parted
ways
with
her
husband
Ritesh,
surprised
everyone
by
announcing
about
her
new
boyfriend
Adil
Durrani.
The
actress
has
recently
revealed
that
he
had
got
her
a
BMW.
However,
she
also
revealed
that
his
family
is
against
their
relationship
as
they
don't
like
the
way
she
dresses
up.
Recently, the duo was spotted in airport, as they left to Dubai. Rakhi revealed that Adil wants her to meet his family, which is why he is taking her to Dubai.
In
a
recent
interview
with
ETimes
TV,
Rakhi
spoke
about
Adil
and
his
ex-girlfriend.
The
latter
too
was
all
praise
for
his
ladylove.
When Adil was asked what he likes about Rakhi, he said, "Whatever her image is on TV etc. she is the opposite of that. She is a simple, down-to-earth jolly character who gets happy in small things. Her image in public's eye is wrong."
When Rakhi was asked if Adil was okay with her working in Bollywood and TV, she said that he has never told her that she should quit her work, but there are a few things..." and the Adil continued, "Nothing much, it is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered."
Rakhi revealed that he has brought her to Dubai to introduce her to his family. She said that his aunt, who will come from London in July, will help her get introduced to Adil's family, which in turn will help to take their relationship forward.
When Adil was asked if there is resistance from his family, he said, "Yes, thoda sa hai. But Rakhi is such a wonderful person. She has told me everything about herself, including her shaadi with Ritesh. Earlier I didn't know about it, but now I know. I haven't even seen her Main Hoon Naa yet, neither Bigg Boss."
It has to be recalled that there was a small drama after Rakhi made her relationship with Adil official. Adil's ex Roshina called Rakhi to tell her that they are in relationship. But Adil has now clarified that she is his ex and Rakhi said that she has blocked her number as her boyfriend told her to.
Rakhi Sawant Reveals Her BF Is Younger To Her; Says Their Relationship Has Become A Big Issue At His House
Rakhi Sawant Opens Up About Getting A Call From New Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani's Ex Roshina
Rakhi concluded by saying, "Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he'd gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist."