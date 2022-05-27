Rakhi Sawant's BF Adil Buys Her A House In Dubai; Actress Says He Wants Her To Wear 'More Covered' Dresses

Rakhi Sawant, who parted ways with her husband Ritesh, surprised everyone by announcing about her new boyfriend Adil Durrani. The actress has recently revealed that he had got her a BMW. However, she also revealed that his family is against their relationship as they don't like the way she dresses up.

Recently, the duo was spotted in airport, as they left to Dubai. Rakhi revealed that Adil wants her to meet his family, which is why he is taking her to Dubai.

In a recent interview with ETimes TV, Rakhi spoke about Adil and his ex-girlfriend. The latter too was all praise for his ladylove.



When Adil was asked what he likes about Rakhi, he said, "Whatever her image is on TV etc. she is the opposite of that. She is a simple, down-to-earth jolly character who gets happy in small things. Her image in public's eye is wrong."

When Rakhi was asked if Adil was okay with her working in Bollywood and TV, she said that he has never told her that she should quit her work, but there are a few things..." and the Adil continued, "Nothing much, it is just that I feel she should wear dresses which are less glamorous and more covered."

Rakhi revealed that he has brought her to Dubai to introduce her to his family. She said that his aunt, who will come from London in July, will help her get introduced to Adil's family, which in turn will help to take their relationship forward.

When Adil was asked if there is resistance from his family, he said, "Yes, thoda sa hai. But Rakhi is such a wonderful person. She has told me everything about herself, including her shaadi with Ritesh. Earlier I didn't know about it, but now I know. I haven't even seen her Main Hoon Naa yet, neither Bigg Boss."

It has to be recalled that there was a small drama after Rakhi made her relationship with Adil official. Adil's ex Roshina called Rakhi to tell her that they are in relationship. But Adil has now clarified that she is his ex and Rakhi said that she has blocked her number as her boyfriend told her to.

Rakhi concluded by saying, "Adil has bought a house in Dubai in my name. The other day, he'd gifted me a BMW. But frankly, my treasure is his love. His love is true. He is a loyalist."