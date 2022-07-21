Rakhi Sawant Blames BF Adil Khan Durrani’s Ex-Girlfriend For The Trouble In Their Relationship

The issue between Rakhi Sawant and her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani has become a hot topic of discussion on social media. Let us tell you, the controversial diva was spotted at the Mumbai airport crying as Adil couldn't meet her in Bengaluru when she paid a surprise visit to him. They argued over a call in front of the paparazzi.

Well, Adil Khan Durrani has already given his clarification to ETimes TV. And now, Rakhi Sawant has opened up about their argument with the same portal and blamed her boyfriend's ex-girlfriend for all the issues between them.

Rakhi Sawant said, "I love Adil and I know he loves me, too. But as of now, things aren't going too well between us. Adil ki ex-girlfriend ne humari life kharaab kar di hai. Every other day she calls him and threatens to kill herself or release some private videos. She calls me and says that Adil is using you and he still loves me. It is troubling us a lot. We are constantly arguing over this. I don't know what to do anymore. I think I am unlucky in love."

The actress wants a smooth life and she trusts Adil a lot. Rakhi Sawant further said, "I know he will not cheat on me. I hope things work out. I can't keep having failed relationships. His family isn't aware of our relationship yet, and some people keep sending my videos to them. I do comedy and wear short dresses because that's my bread and butter, and using those against me is unfair. Mujhe ab shaadi karni hai and I want to have a happy life."

Rakhi doesn't care about the trolls and wants to keep her relationship strong with Adil. Talking about her upcoming projects, she will be seen in several OTT projects and music videos. She also expressed her desire to be part of Bigg Boss 16.