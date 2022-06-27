Rakhi Sawant’s Boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani Doesn’t Like His Ladylove Flaunting Her Cleavage

Rakhi Sawant recently announced her relationship with her boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani, after her separation from husband Ritesh Singh. The lovebirds are often spotted in the city. Recently, in conversation with Filmy Kalakar, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she has stopped flaunting her cleavage because of her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. While citing the reason behind her dressing sense, Rakhi said that her beau doesn't like her wearing revealing clothes or showing off cleavage. Hence, she decided to refrain from doing so.

While talking to Filmy Kalakar, Rakhi Sawant said, "Fashion karo magar cleavage mat dikhao. Hot dress pehno, sexy dress pehno. Unko pasand nahi ki main cleavage dikhaun. Mere saare koi bhi award ka dress wo hi select karte hain. Jab wo select karte hain tab main pehenti hoon. Main ek dayre me rehna chahti hoon, main film industry, apni janta, mera Adil, unka pariwar, sabko saath leke chalna chahti hoon. Jo khuda ko nahi pasand wo main nahi karna chahti hoon. (Fashion doesn't mean exposing cleavage, you may wear short or sexy dress though. Adil doesn't like me showing cleavage. Adil selects all the outfits for my award shows. Once he selects, only then I wear it. I want to maintain decorum and keep film industry, my fans, Adil and his family happy. I don't want to go against God's will.)

Rakhi further stated that she doesn't want to do anything that would offend Adil and his family. She said that she doesn't have a Godfather, hence it is her choice to decide what to do and what not to do. Rakhi added that many film actresses start their career with the girl next door image, but after doing some movies, they start exposing themselves in a two-piece bikini.

Looks like Rakhi Sawant is ready to do things that would make her boyfriend happy. They have been dating each other for quite a while now. Their Instagram posts often grab everyone's attention and fans love their chemistry!