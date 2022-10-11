Rakhi Sawant Calls Bigg Boss 16 Contestants Boring, Says She Can Make The Show Entertaining By Entering Again

Rakhi Sawant recently shared her views about the ongoing season of Bigg Boss. The actress called season 16 contestants 'boring’ whilst expressing her desire to enter the show as a wild card. She was quoted as saying, “Even though Bigg Boss has just started, everyone is still sleeping. The contestants don't want to entertain the audience and are naturally very boring. I'm the only one who could make the show entertaining with my tadka."

Rakhi added that she is more than equipped to teach them how to play the game and make it engaging for the viewers. Sawant added, “I believe I should go inside the house as a wild card contestant this season as well and stir up the house a bit so that the other contestants can wake up and start taking the show seriously.”

Rakhi, whom we have seen in the previous season of Bigg Boss, recently appeared on Krushna Abhishek-hosted show Bigg Buzz. Since there was no elimination on Bigg Boss this week, Sawant was invited to play some interesting games and give her opinions about the housemates.

For the uninitiated, Rakhi has appeared in three different seasons of the popular reality show. She first became a household name by appearing in Bigg Boss 1 in 2006. She then entered the show for another time in 2020 as a challenger along with a few other former contestants. Rakhi ended up becoming a finalist of Bigg Boss 14 and even took home a cash price of Rs 14 lakhs.

More recently, she appeared alongside her now ex-husband Ritesh Singh on Bigg Boss 15 as a wild card entrant. However, it must be noted that after parting ways with Ritesh, the actress is now dating Mysore-based businessman, Adil Khan Durrani.