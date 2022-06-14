Rakhi Sawant Calls Ritesh Villain; Here's What She Said About Marriage With BF Adil

Rakhi Sawant and her ex Ritesh's fight has been hitting the headlines since a while now. Recently, Rakhi had accused Ritesh of physical abuse and claimed that he has hacked her all social media accounts. However, Ritesh has denied all allegations and said Rakhi is lying. He also mentioned that he will be filing defamation case against Rakhi as all these have been affecting his parents and he is upset.

In her recent interaction with media, Rakhi called Ritesh villain and asked him not to come in between her and her new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani. She rubbished his allegations of him spending money on her and said that till now Ritesh hasn't given her anything and not spent even a penny on her. She also said that the house she is staying is her own.

Rakhi revealed that after Bigg Boss, Ritesh took her to the showroom and paid Rs 4 lakh to buy BMW, but later he took that money and told her she doesn't deserve it.

She said, "He later gave me a red colour car but when Adil gifted me a BMW, he called me and asked me to send the car back. He fought with me for four days as the spare tyre was missing from the car. We are filing an FIR. I want to tell Ritesh don't try to be a villain in between Adil and me. Hum dono hero heroine ke beech villain mat bano. Ae villain chal nikal."

Amidst all these hungama, Adil and Rakhi are happy together and are spending quality time with each other. When asked about marriage with Adil, she said that they are happy without marriage.

Rakhi concluded by saying, "It all depends on Adil. Aur Waise bhi maine ek baar Shaadi ki na, kya kar liya? We are happy without marriage, we are together and everything is going good. Now, we will work together, run our business. Don't you guys feel happy seeing me arriving in different cars? We are getting offered films, songs and web series and we are ready to work. Adil will not work with any other heroine, I am his manager and heroine both (laughs)."

(Images Source: Rakhi Sawant Instagram)