Rakhi Sawant Files Complaint Against Ex-Husband Ritesh For Allegedly Hacking Her Social Media Accounts

Rakhi Sawant's social media accounts were recently hacked. The actress was under stress after learning about it. She was spotted outside Oshiwara Police Station to file a complaint about it. After filing the complaint, she came out of the police station with her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani where they were spotted by the paparazzi.

While interacting with the paparazzi, she accused her ex-husband, Ritesh Singh. She has reportedly filed a complaint against him for allegedly hacking her social media accounts. She said that her ex-husband is seeking revenge and claimed that he can even misuse her accounts by posting her 'gandii video'.

Rakhi told News 18, "Only I know how I'd spent these three years. Instead of being married, I'd stayed alone during the lockdown. He never helped me. Bhagwan aisa pati kisi ko na de. This is the reason why I left him. I saw in Bigg Boss that he screamed at me. Now, I've come to police station to file a complaint against him. I wish that everything turns out to be fine. I have to file a complaint. Ritesh changed the Facebook and Instagram passwords of my account. I don't know why he is doing this. He is writing all wrong things."

On the other hand, Adil Khan revealed that Ritesh Singh changed Rakhi Sawant's password and set his email id as the primary account. Rakhi stated that she can't even access her Google Pay and Phone Pay.

Ritesh Singh recently responded to Rakhi Sawant's claim and told ETimes TV that he will reply to the same in 'a legal way'. He said, "I will reply to her allegations in a legal way. The situation is transparent. I was spending crores of rupees on her and she had no problem receiving it. When I stopped spending, she started accusing me of these things. Have you ever heard of a relationship getting over an Instagram post? I haven't."

Ritesh further added that Rakhi has been using him for the last three years. He also said that he has purchased the house where she is saying in. He called her shameless and kept another guy in the house illegally.

It has to be noted that Rakhi Sawant refuted all his allegations. She said that Ritesh didn't her at all during her mother's treatment. She told ETimes TV, "He (Ritesh) is lying. And let me tell you the jewellery he gave me was fake. I went to a jeweller to sell it off when I needed money for my mother's ongoing treatment. I was laughed at. I was told that it is not real gold." She added that Salman Khan helped her during her tough times.

Let us tell you, Rakhi Sawant's social media accounts have been restored, and she has changed her passwords. She said, "I shall take back the police complaint I lodged against him yesterday."

Talking about Rakhi and Ritesh, the duo got married secretly and participated in Bigg Boss 15 as contestants. After the show, they got separated. She is now dating a Bengaluru-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani.