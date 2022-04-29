Rakhi Sawant Gets Ex-Husband Ritesh's Tattoo Removed From Her Body, Shares The Video On Her Social Media

Rakhi Sawant took to her social media account on Friday to share a video of herself from a tattoo studio, in which she told her fans and followers that she was getting her 'Ritesh’ tattoo removed. It must be noted that the actress tied the knot with Ritesh in 2019, and in February 2022, she announced their separation. The couple recently also participated in Bigg Boss 15 where it was revealed that Ritesh was already married when he tied the knot with Rakhi.

In her new video, Sawant informs her fans about her decision to get rid of Ritesh's tattoo and then introduces everyone to her tattoo artist. She said, “Aaj main apna ye Ritesh tattoo nikalne wali hoon finally (I am finally here to remove my Ritesh tattoo).” Rakhi then sits down to get the task done and screams a little from the pain.

And then, during the tattoo removal process, she said, “3 saal shaadi ke.. Ritesh tum permanently meri zindagi se aur meri body se nikal gaye ho. Zindagi mein kabhi tattoo nahi karwana chahiye pyaar mein paagal hoke. Fir nikalna bahut mushkil ho jata hai (Ritesh, you’re now permanently out of my life and body. Nobody should ever get anything inked on their body while madly in love. It’s very difficult to get it removed).” Take a look!

Rakhi Sawant In Trouble! FIR Lodged Against Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant For Making Fun Of Tribal Clothes

RRR Star Ram Charan Refuses To Dance With Rakhi Sawant; Karan Johar Ignores Her; Watch Video

For the uninitiated, Rakhi had first introduced Ritesh as her husband on season 15 of Salman Khan’s Bigg Boss. Sawant, who was also a participant on Bigg Boss 14, had made several requests for Ritesh to make an appearance in public but to no avail. However, he finally obliged and joined Rakhi on Bigg Boss 15. Soon after the show ended, Rakhi announced her separation from Ritesh in an Instagram post on February 15 this year.